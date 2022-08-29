NewsLocal100 organizations stress will for common struggle for reunification

100 organizations stress will for common struggle for reunification

Coronavirus: Committee extends closure of checkpoints pending cabinet meeting

In a Press Conference on the occasion of 1 September, World Trade Union Day of Action for Peace and the joint event organized, 100 organizations from both communities of the island, stressed the message that they will not compromise with the division of the island and expressed their commitment to continue the common struggle until the country’s reunification is achieved.

The organizations come from w wider range and include political parties, trade union, bicommunal initiatives and non-governmental organizations.

As noted this year’s day of action acquires more importance due to the dramatic developments in Ukraine, after the invasion of Russia.

