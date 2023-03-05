NewsLocal100 Ecstasy pills found in 28-year-old’s house

100 Ecstasy pills found in 28-year-old’s house

Arrest
Arrest

On Saturday, members of the anti-drug squad – YKAN arrested a 28-year-old man after finding more than 100 “Ecstasy” type pills and a quantity of cannabis of more than 30 grams, in the residence and in a farmhouse of the man, in the Famagusta district.

In a statement, the Communication Branch of the Police said that “shortly after 2.00 yesterday afternoon, members of the YKAN conducted a search operation at the residence of the 28-year-old suspect, as well as at the farmhouse of the same, in Famagusta province, under a court warrant”.

Members of YKAN arrested the 28-year-old and the squad’s Famagusta regional office continues the investigation.

By gavriella
Previous article
Foreign helper in Paphos was attacked and robbed
Next article
Larissa stationmaster to testify on Sunday, after court grants him one more day to prepare defence

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros