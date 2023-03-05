100 Ecstasy pills found in 28-year-old’s house

On Saturday, members of the anti-drug squad – YKAN arrested a 28-year-old man after finding more than 100 “Ecstasy” type pills and a quantity of cannabis of more than 30 grams, in the residence and in a farmhouse of the man, in the Famagusta district.

In a statement, the Communication Branch of the Police said that “shortly after 2.00 yesterday afternoon, members of the YKAN conducted a search operation at the residence of the 28-year-old suspect, as well as at the farmhouse of the same, in Famagusta province, under a court warrant”.

Members of YKAN arrested the 28-year-old and the squad’s Famagusta regional office continues the investigation.