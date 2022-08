The Nicosia Assizes Court sentenced a 68-year-old man, father of seven children, to 10 years in prison. The man was found guilty in a case of a large quantity of drugs. He was stopped in June at the Anthoupolis-Agii Trimithias road and with his consent his house was then searched and the drugs were found.

He will remain in prison until 2030 because each year of imprisonment is done in nine months and in 2026 he will have the right to request release under preconditions.