10 teams awarded at ‘Stelios Bi-Communal Awards’

The Stelios Philanthropic foundation awarded ten teams, consisting of 10 Greek Cypriot and 10 Turkish Cypriot people, at its bicommunal awards in an online ceremony on March 21.

The winning teams of the “Stelios Bi-Communal Awards for Business Co-operation 2023” received a cash prize of 10,000 euros for each team member.

According to an announcement, a total of 46 groups of Greek and Turkish Cypriots (92 participants) submitted applications to participate in the awards. It is worth noting that the total value of the Awards granted by the Stelios Foundation since 2009 now totals 4,190,000 euros.

Congratulating the winners and participants on Zoom, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou stated that he is very happy “because, despite the adverse climate on the island, we received 92 applications, a very satisfactory number, given the current situation.”

“The 20 awardees proved once again that there is the possibility of bi-community cooperation in Cyprus, which is made even easier by the new era of teams and zoom, as it reduces the need for unnecessary travel to a minimum. My congratulations to the 20 winners, who overcame many obstacles, and with their cooperation are promoting lasting peace on the island,” he added.

