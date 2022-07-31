Τwo motorcyclists injured in Pomos road accident

Two young motorcyclists were injured, one seriously, in an accident in the Pomos area late yesterday evening (Saturday).

According to a police report, a 25 year old motorcyclist veered into the opposite lane of traffic on a local road and collided head on with a car.

A 20 year old following at a short distance, suffered light injuries when he swerved to avoid the accident and hit the railings.

The 25 year old was seriously injured and is currently being treated at the Paphos General Hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

The driver and passenger in the car were unhurt.

Pafos traffic is investigating the circumstances of the accident.