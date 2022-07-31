NewsLocalΤwo motorcyclists injured in Pomos road accident

Τwo motorcyclists injured in Pomos road accident

Road Accident
Road Accident

 

Two young motorcyclists were injured, one seriously, in an accident in the Pomos area late yesterday evening (Saturday).

According to a police report, a 25 year old motorcyclist veered into the opposite lane of traffic on a local road and collided head on with a car.

A 20 year old following at a short distance, suffered light injuries when he swerved to avoid the accident and hit the railings.

The 25 year old was seriously injured and is currently being treated at the Paphos General Hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

The driver and passenger in the car were unhurt.

Pafos traffic is investigating the circumstances of the accident.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleA blistering 40 tomorrow as August sets in with another warning
Next articleGreek armed forces on alert as Turkish drill in Eastern Mediterranean

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros