Νicosia sees no issue with US submarine docking at Limassol, responding to Turkish claims

Nicosia sees no imbalance, government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Monday when asked to comment on reactions from the occupied north and Turkey to the USS San Juan submarine docking at Limassol port, saying that the US were disturbing the balance in Cyprus.

“There have been similar statements by Turkey in the past and since the lifting of the arms embargo,” Letymbiotis told reporters, emphasising that “our focus is on strengthening relations with the United States”.

“There are also recent agreements in the defence sector. We do not believe that there is any imbalance. With the foreign policy we are pursuing and the defence agreements we are making, we are looking forward to closer cooperation with other countries in the defence sector,” the spokesman said.

