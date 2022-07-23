Α 40 Celsius weekend as heatwave sets in

The island is in for a protracted heatwave that will carry through to next week, as temperatures settle in the 39 to 42 range over the next few days.

Clear skies today with mainly northeasterly to southeasterly winds and in western coastal areas, light to moderate northwesterly, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 39 degrees Celsius inland, 32 in western coastal regions, 35 in the rest of the coastal areas and 29 over the mountains.

Clear skies this evening. Winds will be light northwesterly to northeasterly force three, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 24 degrees Celsius inland in western coastal regions, 25 inland and 21 on the mountains.

The 40 degree range will persist through to Tuesday, as temperatures remain over the seasonal average.