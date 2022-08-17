Whale surprises Argentine paddleboarders

Two Argentine paddleboarders made the sighting of their lives when whales swam next to them in the coastal town of Monte Hermoso on Tuesday (August 16).

Paddleboarders Valentin Villalba and Diego Schulz told local media they were surrounded by 12 whales for around an hour.

The men, who did not identify the species of the whales, said they never felt fear, but instead an immense feeling of joy.

In the videos, one of them can be seen petting the whale. In another shot, the other paddleboarder is pushed off his board by one of the animals.

