NewsWorldWhale surprises Argentine paddleboarders

Whale surprises Argentine paddleboarders

Whale Surprises Argentine Paddleboarders
Whale Surprises Argentine Paddleboarders

Two Argentine paddleboarders made the sighting of their lives when whales swam next to them in the coastal town of Monte Hermoso on Tuesday (August 16).

Paddleboarders Valentin Villalba and Diego Schulz told local media they were surrounded by 12 whales for around an hour.

The men, who did not identify the species of the whales, said they never felt fear, but instead an immense feeling of joy.

In the videos, one of them can be seen petting the whale. In another shot, the other paddleboarder is pushed off his board by one of the animals.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleAlert about suspicious item at Kapparis area ends (updated)
Next article41-year-old missing from home (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros