NewsWorldWe must be ready for blackouts, British government says

We must be ready for blackouts, British government says

Uk Energy
Uk Energy

 

Senior Cabinet Office minister Nadhim Zahawi on Sunday said it is “extremely unlikely” Britain would have planned power cuts over winter, responding to a National Grid warning that the country could face blackouts if it cannot import enough energy.

“It is extremely unlikely, but it’s only right that we plan for every scenario. But all I would say is we have a buffer,” Zahawi told Sky News. “So I’m confident that come Christmas, come the cold weather, we will continue to be in that resilient place.”

The Conservative government is facing the worst energy crisis in decades, stoked by the Ukrainian war and the tide of inflation.

They are lagging behind 30% in the polls, with Labour recording 50% against the Tories 20%, with PM Liz Truss forced into shelving elements of her economic policy, as she also faces tough internal criticism

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleDeadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem
Next articlePolice solves dozens of burglary cases following dawn arrest in Ayia Napa

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros