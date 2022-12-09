Watch The Beatles’ newly-released animation video

A new animation video for The Beatles’ 1966 hit, Here There and Everwhere has been released.

The video, made by Trunk Animation and directed by Rok Predin, sees the Fab Four travel the world in their heyday.

In a statement about the video, Trunk Animation’s Richard Barnett said, “Follow the band on tour, as they face an ever-changing backdrop of cities, hotels, roads, and gigs, with only each other to rely on. A magical dancer appears to each of them, representing inspiration and creative freedom.”