Voting ends in Turkey's Presidential election runoff; first results
4 hours ago

Erdogan

Polling stations in Turkey's presidential election runoff closed at 17:00 on Sunday afternoon.

After opening 31.62% of the ballot boxes, the results are as follows:

Erdogan: 58.62%
Kilicdaroglu: 41.02%