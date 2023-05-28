Voting ends in Turkey’s Presidential election runoff; first results

NewsWorldVoting ends in Turkey’s Presidential election runoff; first results

Polling stations in Turkey’s presidential election runoff closed at 17:00 on Sunday afternoon.

After opening 31.62% of the ballot boxes, the results are as follows:

Erdogan: 58.62%

Kilicdaroglu: 41.02%

 

By gavriella
