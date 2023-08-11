Visa installs contactless automated ticket machines at Acropolis

Visa on Thursday announced that six contactless automated ticket vending machines have been installed at the main entrances of the Athens Acropolis, Ancient Olympia and Epidaurus archaeological sites, as well as the Archaeological Museum of Delphi.

The new service, the announcement said, is expected to significantly facilitate access and improve the experience of visitors to the sites, as they can avoid long queues and pay for their tickets with their cards, phones or smart watches.

Visa collaborated with Cardlink for the installation of 10 machines at archaeological sites for the first time in Greece, in what is viewed as a flagship project that will enhance the experience of thousands of tourists and help in the digitalisation of the country’s most-visited sites.

Admission tickets can also be bought at traditional ticket offices, through B2B ticketing and the online app hhticket.gr, the official booking engine used by the Organisation for the Management of Cultural Resources, which is responsible for the above sites.

