USA: Rare pink dolphins appeared and put on a spectacular show (video)

A fisherman from Houston, Texas, was confronted with a very impressive sight when he suddenly saw two rare pink dolphins off the coast of Louisiana.

Thurman Gustin was fishing with his girlfriend in the waters of Hackberry when he suddenly saw the striking sight.

He stopped the boat, pulled out his phone, and immediately began capturing the moment, though he only managed to capture the larger of the two dolphins on video.

“I didn’t even know this existed,” he said of the dolphins, which he captured surfacing for a few seconds in a video he shared on Facebook.

In fact, several users wondered if the mysterious pink dolphin was Pinky, a pink dolphin that has made several appearances in the area since 2007.

