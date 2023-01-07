US: Customer shoots and kills robber in a restaurant (video)

A customer shot and killed a robber at a Mexican restaurant in Houston, US, on Thursday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a man in a ski mask entered the restaurant and pointed a gun at customers asking for their money.

As the robber was collecting money, one of the customers pulled out his own gun and shot him multiple times, killing him, police said. He then took all the money from the robber and returned it to the other customers before leaving the scene.

When first responders arrived, they found that the robbery suspect was dead. Police said it was a man in his 20s, but his identity has not been released.

Houston police are asking for the public’s help in locating the customer who killed the robber. No charges have been filed.

“Investigators want to speak with the man about his role in the incident,” police said in a news release. Police released camera images showing the customer they were looking for, as well as his vehicle – a red truck from the 1970s or 1980s.