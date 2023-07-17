InsiderEconomyUN Security Council to hold first talks on AI risks

UN Security Council to hold first talks on AI risks

Investors And Technology Leaders Attend A Ai (artificial Intelligence) Conference In San Francisco
Investors And Technology Leaders Attend A Ai (artificial Intelligence) Conference In San Francisco

The United Nations Security Council will hold its first formal discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) this week in New York, with Britain to call for an international dialogue about its impact on global peace and security.

Governments around the world are considering how to mitigate the dangers of emerging AI technology, which could reshape the global economy and change the international security landscape.

Britain holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month and has been seeking a global leadership role in AI regulation.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will chair the discussion on Tuesday.

In June, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed a proposal by some artificial intelligence executives for the creation of an international AI watchdog body like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

(REUTERS)

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Senior doctors in England announce more strikes, rejecting pay deal
Next article
Geri recycling plant fire under control, health risk warning remains-PHOTOS

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros