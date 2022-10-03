UK’s Truss to delay vote on cutting 45% rate of tax – The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Liz Truss could delay the vote on cutting the 45% rate of tax, The Telegraph reported on Monday citing government sources.

Members of parliament will not be asked to approve the decision until they have learned how it will be funded in the Chancellor’s medium-term plan on November 23, the report said quoting government sources.

At the same time, report say that Truss would lose a Commons vote on cutting the top rate of income tax.

Scrapping the 45% top rate was a key part of last Friday’s mini-budget aimed at boosting growth.

But it has faced a growing backlash from Conservative MPs after market turmoil and a big slide in the polls.

One of them, Michael Gove, earlier hinted that he would vote against it.