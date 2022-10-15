UK’s Truss sacrifices finance minister, scraps tax plan in fight to survive

British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday (October 14) and scrapped parts of their economic package in a desperate bid to stay in power and survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country.

Truss, in power for only 37 days, told a news conference she would now allow a key business levy to rise from next year, raising 18 billion pounds, as she accepted she had gone “further and faster” than markets had been expecting.

Kwarteng said he had resigned at Truss’s request after being forced to rush back to London overnight from IMF meetings in Washington.

Truss appointed Jeremy Hunt, a former foreign and health secretary, to replace him.

Kwarteng is the country’s shortest serving chancellor since 1970, and his successor will be the fourth finance minister in as many months in Britain, where millions are facing a cost of living crisis. The finance minister with the shortest tenure died.

Truss’s own position is in jeopardy.

She won the Conservative Party leadership last month by promising vast tax cuts and deregulation to try to shock the economy out of years of stagnant growth, and the fiscal policy Kwarteng announced on Sept. 23 aimed to deliver that vision.

But the response from markets was so ferocious that the Bank of England had to intervene to prevent pension funds from being caught up in the chaos, as borrowing and mortgage costs surged.

(Reuters)