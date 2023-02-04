NewsWorldUK's Sunak tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy he will focus on providing military equipment

UK’s Sunak tells Ukraine’s Zelenskiy he will focus on providing military equipment

Sunak Ukraine
Sunak Ukraine

 

 British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, and the two agreed on the importance of the international community speeding up assistance for Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister said he was focused on ensuring the UK’s defensive military equipment reached the front line as quickly as possible,” Sunak’s office said in a statement.

“Both leaders agreed that it was vital that international partners accelerated their assistance to Ukraine to help seize the opportunity to push Russian forces back,” the British statement added.

(REUTERS)

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article
Woman attacked by robbers inside her own home in Famagusta area
Next article
-40 Celsius in Minnesota as arctic blast grips U.S. Northeast

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros