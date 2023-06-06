NewsWorldUK's Princess Eugenie has had second baby son - Buckingham Palace

UK’s Princess Eugenie has had second baby son – Buckingham Palace

Britain’s Princess Eugenie, a niece of King Charles and daughter of his disgraced brother Prince Andrew, has given birth to her second child, a baby boy, with her husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, the 13th in line to the British throne, was born on May 30 and weighed 7lbs 1oz, a palace statement said.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, shared pictures of the newborn on Instagram, one of which showed the baby lying in a crib, his head covered in a blue and white hat.

The boy was named after his great-great-great-grandfather George, his grandfather George and Eugenie’s grandfather Ronald, she said in the post.

“Augie is loving being a big brother already,” Eugenie wrote on the post which had another picture of the baby’s brother, August Brooksbank, placing a hand on the baby’s head.

By Annie Charalambous
