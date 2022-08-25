Uk's Johnson, In Kyiv, Warns Against 'flimsy' Plan For Talks With Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lauded Ukraine for its resistance to Russia’s invasion during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday (August 24), and said now was not the time to promote a “flimsy plan for negotiation” with Moscow.

Johnson, who is due to leave office next month, spoke at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on his fourth trip to Ukraine this year as Ukraine celebrated 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union.

Zelenskiy presented Johnson with Ukraine’s ‘The Order of Liberty’ award for his support of Ukraine’s freedom.

Johnson, whom Zelenskiy described as his “dear friend Boris,” said it was vital that Europe keep up its military and economic support for Ukraine even as rising energy and food prices were causing some consumers pain.

Johnson’s trip coincided with the six-month anniversary of what Moscow calls its special military operation. It came amid fears that Russia could again launch missiles at major cities in Ukraine to cast a pall over Ukrainian Independence Day.

The outgoing prime minister also pledged a further package of military support to Ukraine during the visit.

The 54 million pound ($63.5 million) package will include 2,000 drones and loitering munitions to enable the Ukrainian military to better track and target invading Russian forces, Johnson’s office said in a statement.