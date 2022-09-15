NewsWorldUkraine's Zelenskiy involved in car accident, not seriously hurt-spokesman

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy involved in car accident, not seriously hurt-spokesman

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy Visits The Recently Liberated Town Of Izium
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy Visits The Recently Liberated Town Of Izium

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s car was involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv, but he is not seriously hurt, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post early on Thursday.

Nykyforov – who did not say when the accident occurred – said Zelenskiy’s car had collided with a private vehicle.

“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said, adding the accident would be investigated.

Medics accompanying Zelenskiy gave the driver of the private car emergency aid and put him in an ambulance, he said.

Minutes after Nykyforov made his statement, Zelenskiy’s office released the video of the night time address that the president gives every day.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
