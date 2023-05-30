NewsWorldUkraine urges Britain, Germany to send Eurofighter jets

Ukraine urges Britain, Germany to send Eurofighter jets

Eurofighter Typhoon Germany 31+16 Laage (17869476806)
Eurofighter Typhoon Germany 31+16 Laage (17869476806)

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov wants Germany and Britain to send his country Eurofighter Typhoon jets to combat Russian air attacks, he said in an interview published on Tuesday by the Funke media group.

Ukraine has been campaigning for its Western allies to provide it with fighter jets, in particular the U.S.-built F-16s flown by several NATO nations.

Germany and Britain have so far declined to send jets, saying they do not have the F-16s that Ukraine wants. They say the time required to train pilots and the substantial support crews needed to send their Eurofighter Typhoon jets meant they would be of little immediate use.

Reznikov, however, said these could also be helpful in Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion.

“If Britain and Germany were to combine their Eurofighter supply capabilities, that would be an important step,” he was quoted as saying.

A spokesperson for the German defence ministry said Berlin’s stance still stood. Britain’s defence ministry did not immediately respond.

So far, no Western-designed jets have been donated. Poland and Slovakia have supplied 27 MiG-29s to supplement Ukraine’s Soviet-era fleet.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Police arrest two after found using nail clipper to start car
Next article
Consumers bear €570 million cost of not switching to renewable electricity

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros