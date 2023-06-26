NewsWorldUkraine says it has reclaimed 130 square km since start of counterattack

Ukraine says it has reclaimed 130 square km since start of counterattack

File Photo: Ukrainian Servicemen Fire A Bm 21 Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System Towards Russian Troops Near A Front Line In Zaporizhzhia Region
File Photo: Ukrainian Servicemen Fire A Bm 21 Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System Towards Russian Troops Near A Front Line In Zaporizhzhia Region

Ukrainian forces have liberated the southeastern village of Rivnopil from Russian control, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.

Rivnopil lies west of a cluster of settlements that Ukraine says it recaptured from Russian forces earlier this month after launching a counteroffensive.

“(Ukrainian) Defence forces have brought Rivnopil back under our control. We are moving ahead,” Maliar wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Maliar said in an earlier statement that Ukrainian forces had liberated about 130 square km (50 square miles) in the south since Ukraine since the counterattack began.

Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, still holds swathes of territory in the east and south.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Police arrest two after sibling fight in Paphos
Next article
Mitsotakis promises more jobs and ‘big changes,’ after sworn in as Greek PM

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros