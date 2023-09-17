NewsWorldUkraine drones strike Crimea, Moscow, oil depot, Russia says

Ukraine drones strike Crimea, Moscow, oil depot, Russia says

Russia said it thwarted a coordinated Ukrainian attack on Crimea early on Sunday, while drones also targeted Moscow, disrupting air traffic in the capital, and caused a fire at an oil depot in the southwest of the country.

Ukraine in recent days has launched a series of strikes on Russian military targets in occupied Crimea and the Russian Navy Black Sea Fleet’s facilities, seeking to undermine Moscow’s war efforts in the critical region.

Attacks deep inside Russia, far from the front lines, have also increased, with Moscow’s mayor saying at least two drones were shot down in the capital region early on Sunday.

Reuters could not independently verify Sunday’s reports and there were no immediate comment from Kyiv.

In the Moscow region, a drone was destroyed over the Istra district and another over the Ramensky district, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, adding there were no casualties or damage from drone debris.

At least 30 flights were delayed and six cancelled at Moscow’s major airports, Russian state news agencies said – a frequent move by aviation authorities during drone strikes.

In an opinion piece late on Saturday, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s Security Council, urged Kyiv’s allies to speed up the delivery of weapons, saying this was the only way to end the war.

Late yesterday, Ukrainian forces reported that Russian drones hit air defence targets and other areas in the port of Odessa.

(REUTERS)

By Constantinos Tsintas
