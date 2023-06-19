NewsWorldUK was unprepared to handle COVID-19 pandemic, former PM Cameron says

UK was unprepared to handle COVID-19 pandemic, former PM Cameron says

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron Walks After Giving Evidence At The Covid 19 Inquiry, In London
Former British Prime Minister David Cameron Walks After Giving Evidence At The Covid 19 Inquiry, In London

Former prime minister David Cameron told an inquiry on Monday that Britain was prepared for a flu-type pandemic but not enough work was done in advance to confront an asymptomatic disease similar to COVID-19.

Britain is holding an inquiry into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic after Britain recorded one of the world’s highest death tolls. More than 175,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus had been reported by July last year.

Last week the counsel to the inquiry Hugo Keith said that Britain was taken by surprise by many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic and had not considered policies such as lockdown and shielding in advance.

It could prove a headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was finance minister during the pandemic and faces an election expected next year.

However, the inquiry is beginning with preparations for the pandemic and so Cameron is the first politician to give evidence to the inquiry although his premiership ended seven years ago.

“Much more time was spent on pandemic flu and the dangers of pandemic flu rather than on potential pandemics of other, more respiratory diseases like COVID turned out to be,” Cameron, who was prime minister from 2010-2016, told the inquiry.

“This is so important because so many consequences followed from that.”

Cameron said that while the government did consider other diseases like MERS and SARS, he questioned whether there had been adequate follow-up on that work and the possibility of asymptomatic transmission of respiratory diseases.

“When you think: what would be different if more time had been spent on a high-infectious asymptomatic pandemic, different recommendations would’ve been made about what was necessary to prepare for.”

Cameron’s finance minister George Osborne will testify on Tuesday while Jeremy Hunt, the current finance minister and health minister under Cameron, will give evidence on Wednesday.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
BoC Oncology Centre achieves full membership in Organisation of European Cancer Institutes
Next article
With scores missing from shipwreck, family members flock to Greek migrant camp (PHOTOS)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros