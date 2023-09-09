NewsWorldUK records hottest day of the year so far

UK records hottest day of the year so far

Britain recorded its hottest day of the year so far on Saturday, the country’s national weather service said, with provisional data showing a high of 32.7 degrees Celsius (90.9 degrees Fahrenheit) at Heathrow airport.

This year’s previous high was 32.6 C, which was reached on Thursday.

The Met Office said Saturday was also the sixth day in a row the UK has recorded a temperature over 30 C – well above average for the time of year.

The Met Office said last week that Britain had experienced its eighth warmest summer since 1884.

June was the hottest on record in the country. A wet July and a mixed August followed.

In July 2022, Britain recorded its hottest ever day when temperatures topped the 40 C mark for the first time.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
