UK police officer charged with murder over Black man’s death

A serving British police officer has been charged with murder over the death of a Black man who was shot during an incident in south London a year ago, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Chris Kaba, 24, who was unarmed, died after his car was stopped by police firearms specialists in Streatham Hill on Sept. 5 last year and was then hit by a single bullet.

His death led to large protests and anger among the capital’s Black community.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division said following a review of the evidence it had authorised a murder charge to be brought against the unnamed police officer who is currently suspended from duty.

London police said the announcement was a significant and serious development.

“We must now allow the court process to run its course so it would not be appropriate for me to say more at this stage,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Helen Millichap. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this case.”

The officer will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

“We welcome this charging decision, which could not have come too soon,” Kaba’s family said in a statement. “Now we await the trial of the firearms officer without delay and hope and pray that justice will be served.”

