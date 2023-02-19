NewsWorldUK police find body suspected to be missing Nicola Bulley

UK police find body suspected to be missing Nicola Bulley

Police Find A Body, That Is Suspected To Be Missing Woman Nicola Bulley
Police Find A Body, That Is Suspected To Be Missing Woman Nicola Bulley

Police in the north of England said on Sunday they had found a body near where a woman went missing last month.

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking her dog near a river in Lancashire, northwest England, on Jan. 27.

Twenty-five minutes later her mobile phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench. Her springer spaniel was found waiting nearby.

Lancashire Police said they were called at 1136 GMT on Sunday to reports of a body in the River Wyre.

“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body,” the police said in a statement on Twitter.

“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.”

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
President-elect says formation of Cabinet “at an advanced stage”
Next article
New earthquake felt in Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros