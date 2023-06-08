InsiderEconomyUK PM Sunak: It's on me personally to meet pledge to halve...

UK PM Sunak: It’s on me personally to meet pledge to halve inflation

File Photo: A Person Looks At Food Goods In A Shop In London
File Photo: A Person Looks At Food Goods In A Shop In London

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he would take personal responsibility if he fails to deliver on his pledges to halve inflation and grow the economy by the end of the year.

Sunak set the targets in January as part of his five priorities ahead of a national election expected in 2024.

Asked during a visit to Washington on Wednesday whether he would take personal responsibility if he fails to either bring down inflation or grow the UK economy, he told Sky News: “Of course it’s on me personally. I’m the prime minister.”

“It’s absolutely my responsibility,” he added. “I’ve told the public to hold me accountable.”

Consumer prices rose by 8.7% in annual terms in April, down from 10.1% in March.

Earlier on Wednesday, forecasts from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development showed Britain would have the highest inflation of any leading economy in 2023, with an average headline rate of 6.9% in 2023.

The OECD did however raise its growth projections for Britain’s economy, echoing a move last month by the International Monetary Fund which revised away a recession it had previously expected.

(REUTERS)

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Proposed bill aims to also scrutinize the wealth of politically exposed persons
Next article
Bomb explodes at Cyprus Referees Association premises (PHOTO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros