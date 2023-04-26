NewsWorldUK has evacuated 200-300 Britons from Sudan

UK has evacuated 200-300 Britons from Sudan

British Nationals, Who Have Been Evacuated From Sudan, Arrive At The Larnaca International Airport, In Larnaca
British Nationals, Who Have Been Evacuated From Sudan, Arrive At The Larnaca International Airport, In Larnaca

Britain has evacuated 200-300 of its citizens from conflict-ridden Sudan, interior minister Suella Braverman said on Wednesday, adding that an “extensive operation” was underway to help Britons stranded in the North African country.

“We expect there to be approximately 200-300 people who have been relocated from Sudan in the last few flights, but we are now commencing an extensive operation,” Braverman told Sky News.

A passenger plane belonging to Britain’s Royal Air Force with about 40 civilians on board landed on the island of Cyprus on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Cyprus’s foreign ministry said late evening.

Britain began a large-scale evacuation of its citizens on Tuesday, following other nations in pulling people out of Sudan where violent clashes between the army and a paramilitary group called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have killed hundreds of people and stranded foreigners.

The government has estimated that around 4,000 Britons were stuck in Sudan.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Ten Cypriot nationals evacuated from Sudan, FM Kombos thanks UK  
Next article
Cars driven into shop fronts in particular burglary cases in Paphos

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros