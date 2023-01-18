InsiderEconomyUK finance minister: We must stick to plan to bring down 'nightmare'...

UK finance minister: We must stick to plan to bring down ‘nightmare’ inflation

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt welcomed a small dip in inflation on Wednesday, but said the government needed to stick to its plan and take difficult decisions to bring it down further.

“High inflation is a nightmare for family budgets, destroys business investment and leads to strike action, so however tough, we need to stick to our plan to bring it down,” he said in a statement.

“While any fall in inflation is welcome, we have a plan to go further and halve inflation this year, reduce debt, and grow the economy – but it is vital that we take the difficult decisions needed and see the plan through.”

(Reuters)

 

By Annie Charalambous
