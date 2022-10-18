UK beer delivery drivers to strike for five days in pay dispute

InsiderEconomyUK beer delivery drivers to strike for five days in pay dispute

Beer sales hit record high in 2018

About 1,000 GXO GXO.N drivers in Britain will take strike action over five days from the end of the month in a dispute over pay, the Unite union said on Tuesday, warning of disruption to beer deliveries.

The strikes, fromOct. 31 and Nov. 4, will impact beer supplies to pubs and venues supplied by major breweries, including Heineken, Stonegate, Admiral Taverns and Shepherd Neame, Unite said, adding that GXO drivers made around 40% of UK beer deliveries.

The drivers will also begin a continuous overtime ban on Oct. 24.

Unite said workers had rejected a 5% pay offer and that GXO was demanding a reduction in sick pay.

“Any disruption to the UK’s beer supplies is entirely the result of GXO’s greed,” Unite national officer for food, drink and agriculture, Joe Clarke, said. “It must return to the negotiating table with an offer our members can accept.”

A spokesperson for GXO said the U.S.-based logistics company’s offer was “significantly above” 5% and did not impact sick pay.

“We are extremely disappointed that the union has rejected our proposal, which is highly competitive and follows an above-inflation annual pay raise last year.”

GXO said it had plans in place to minimise any impact on customers in the event of a strike.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Taste

