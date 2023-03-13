InsiderEconomyUK, Bank of England facilitate sale of SVB UK to HSBC

UK, Bank of England facilitate sale of SVB UK to HSBC

A View Of The Alphabeta Building In London's Finsbury Square
A View Of The Alphabeta Building In London's Finsbury Square

Britain’s finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the government and the Bank of England had facilitated a private sale of the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank to HSBC HSBA.L, in a move which would protect deposits without taxpayer support.

The Bank of England said the wider UK banking system remained safe, sound, and well capitalised.

“This ensures customer deposits are protected and can bank as normal, with no taxpayer support,” Hunt said in a statement on Monday. “I am pleased we have reached a resolution in such short order.

“HSBC is Europe’s largest bank, and SVB UK customers should feel reassured by the strength, safety and security that brings them.”

Friday’s dramatic failure of SVB Financial Group SIVB.O, which focuses on tech startups, was the biggest bank collapse in the U.S. since the 2008 financial crisis.

It threatened to have a significant impact on British technology companies, given the importance of the lender to some customers, and more than 250 UK tech firm executives had warned that its failure posed an “existential threat” to the sector.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Rising costs don’t put brakes on super luxury cars cruising Cyprus’ streets
Next article
On This Day: Krzysztof Kieslowski, Polish director, best known for “Decalogue” and “Three Colours” dies

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros