NewsWorldUEFA frustrated over UK/Ireland Euro 2028 joint bid

UEFA frustrated over UK/Ireland Euro 2028 joint bid

Uefa
Uefa

UEFA is growing frustrated over delays in guarantees around the joint UK and Ireland bid to host the 2028 European Championship in 2028, Britain’s Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Issues around delaying guarantees for policing, airports, tax exemptions and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have forced European soccer’s governing body to warn bid organisers, the paper said.

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Ireland submitted in March a joint Expression of Interest to stage the European Championship in 2028.

Turkey is the other candidate to host the tournament, with the decision to be made next September.

UEFA said matters concerning the UK/Ireland bid were being addressed with bid organisers and declined to comment further.

Germany will host the 2024 European Championship.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Greek MEP Eva Kaili feels ‘betrayed’ by her partner over Qatargate
Next article
Cyprus Prison’s head resigns after ex police drug squad chief gets exempted from criminal liability

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros