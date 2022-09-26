Uae Signs Energy Agreement With Germany's Scholz

The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, has signed an agreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that covers accelerating energy security and industrial growth, the state news agency (WAM) reported on Sunday (September 25).

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed an agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to German utility RWE, the report said. ADNOC will deliver the first shipment in late 2022 for use in the trial operation of a floating natural gas terminal in Brunsbuettel, the report said.

Germany, until recently heavily dependent on Russia for gas, has been seeking to diversify its energy supply since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The announcement came on the second day of a two-day trip to the Gulf region by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in his bid to secure alternative energy resources.

The LNG delivery will be 137,000 cubic metres and the first to be supplied to a floating LNG terminal at Brunsbuettel near Hamburg, RWE said.

Scholz travelled to Qatar after his meetings in Abu Dhabi. In Doha he answered a reporter’s question on the upcoming World Cup held in Qatar, saying that progress had been made in terms of employee rights, “even if this is still far from the ideas that we ourselves have.” Scholz added that the question of how Germany would be represented should be answered soon. “It will be the case that we will have someone there.”

On Saturday, Scholz held talks in Jeddah with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

