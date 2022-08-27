NewsWorldU.S. citizen died recently in Ukraine -State Department

U.S. citizen died recently in Ukraine -State Department

US continues to support comprehensive settlement in Cyprus

A U.S. citizen recently died in Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson said late on Friday, adding that officials are in touch with the family and are providing consular assistance.

“We also once again reiterate U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the singling out of U.S. citizens in Ukraine by Russian government security officials, and that U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options,” the spokesperson said.

More to follow…

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEurope’s travel disruption set to continue as summer ends
Next articleItalian navy ship watches smooth operation of ENI’s drills offshore Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros