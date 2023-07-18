InsiderBusinessU.S. adds two European surveillance firms to export control list

U.S. adds two European surveillance firms to export control list

Spy Van
Spy Van

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday added two European-based surveillance firms to its economic trade blacklist as part of the Biden administration’s ongoing efforts to counter the misuse of commercial spyware.

The department added Cytrox, a Europe-based surveillance company and Intellexa, another cyber-surveillance firm and two related entities.

Reuters reported last year a Greek prosecutor opened investigation into an allegation by a journalist that his smartphone had been infected by surveillance software in an operation by the country’s intelligence service.

The journalist told Reuters he believed his phone had been infected by Predator spyware developed by Cytrox and said the Predator spyware is sold in Greece by Intellexa.

A December 2021 report by Citizen Lab said Cytrox was formerly based in Cyprus.

(Reuters)

Read more:

Cyprus granted licenses to export surveillance software abroad, evidence shows

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Heatwave brings health warnings as extreme weather grips globe

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros