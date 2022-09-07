U.n. Security Council Urges Demilitarization Of Nuclear Power Plant In Ukraine

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday (September 6) to agree a demilitarized perimeter around the Russian-held Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Speaking before the U.N. Security Council, Guterres’s comments were echoed by the International Atomic Energy Agency director general, Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday issued a report on the situation in Ukraine including at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with recommendations on stopping shelling and establishing safety systems, staff conditions, off-site power, supply chains, emergency preparedness and communication.

(Reuters)