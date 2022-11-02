U.N. chief welcomes Russia return to Ukraine Black Sea grain deal

– U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed on Wednesday Russia’s resumption of participation in the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal, a U.N. spokesman said, and is continuing to push for a renewal of the pact that could expire on Nov. 19.

“The Secretary-General continues his engagement with all actors towards the renewal and full implementation of the Initiative, and he also remains committed to removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer,” said U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

(Reuters)