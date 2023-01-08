Two power plants in Russian-controlled E.Ukraine damaged by rockets

– Two thermal power plants in part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region controlled by Russian forces were damaged in a rocket attack by the Ukrainian army, Moscow-installed officials and Russia’s state TASS news agency said on Sunday.

Initial information suggested that the plants in Zuhres and Novyi Svit had been hit and that some people working there had sustained injuries, the officials said on their Telegram channels.

One person was killed as a result of the attack on the Starobesheve power plant in Novyi Svit, TASS reported.

“The body of one dead woman was extracted from under the rubble at the plant,” the agency said, citing an emergency services representative.

TASS had earlier said the strike was carried out using a multiple rocket launcher system.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

(Reuters)