Two die in violent storms pounding Italy

Two people were killed by falling trees in central Italy on Thursday (August 18) as powerful storms battered several regions after weeks of punishingly high temperatures, rescue services said.

Italy’s civil protection unit said that the bad weather would sweep south overnight and issued warnings for Friday (August 19) for 11 of the country’s 20 regions.

A man and a woman were crushed to death by trees in separate incidents in Tuscany, while four people were injured when a tree fell in a campsite in the same region.

The wind blew more than 140 kmh in some parts of northern Italy, damaging beach resorts in Liguria and Tuscany, meteorologists said.

Rain and gales pounded Bondeno, near Ferrara, were clean-up operations were underway on Thursday after strong wind uprooted several trees.

(Reuters)