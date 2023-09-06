NewsWorldTwo dead, three missing as rainstorm pounds Greece for second day

Two dead, three missing as rainstorm pounds Greece for second day

Impact Of Storm Daniel, In The City Of Volos
Impact Of Storm Daniel, In The City Of Volos

At least two people died and three were missing on Wednesday after torrential rain flooded homes and businesses and destroyed infrastructure in central Greece, the fire brigade said.

Storm Daniel, which has battered Greece since Monday, triggered landslides, destroyed a bridge, caused the collapse of power poles and carried away dozens of cars in muddy waters, just days after a deadly wildfire in the north of the country.

The body of an elderly woman was recovered close to a community in the southern Pelion area in central Greece on Wednesday, the fire brigade said, raising the death toll from severe weather in Greece to two.

“The body was found under a pile of woods,” a fire brigade official told Reuters, adding that a rescue operation was continuing for three missing people.

A man died on Tuesday after a wall collapsed in bad weather in the port city of Volos on the Pagasetic Gulf and about 94 inmates were moved to safety late on Tuesday after torrential rain damaged part of their nursing home.

A Reuters witness said that the river near the nursing home had swallowed the road and flooded a train station in Volos, disrupting train traffic.

Greece has said the weather was the most extreme in terms of the amount of rainfall since records have been kept in the country.

Police on Wednesday issued traffic warnings for the cities of Trikala and Karditsa as the rainstorm was expected to intensify again later on Wednesday.

Flash floods in Greece in 2017 killed 25 people and left hundreds homeless.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Two arrested after SBA police discovery of mist nets, weapons and ambelopoulia
Next article
Nicosia anti-immigration demo could go ahead despite cancellation, police chief says

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros