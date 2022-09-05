NewsWorldTwo dead, 11 injured after suicide bomb blast near Russian Embassy in...

Two dead, 11 injured after suicide bomb blast near Russian Embassy in Kabul

Taliban Supporters Hold An Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan Flag On The First Anniversary Of The Fall Of Kabul
Taliban Supporters Hold An Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan Flag On The First Anniversary Of The Fall Of Kabul

Two people were killed and 11 injured after a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, police said on Monday, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

“The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards … there is no information about casualties yet,” Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

No information was available yet about any deaths or injuries to Russian embassy staff, he added.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Although Moscow does not officially recognise the Taliban’s government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.

(Reuters)

By george
Previous articleCyprus ranked last in the EU on attaining Sustainable Development Goals
Next articleEU gas price rockets higher after Russia halts Nord Stream flows

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros