NewsWorldTwo brothers in Sweden sentenced after found guilty of spying for Russia

Two brothers in Sweden sentenced after found guilty of spying for Russia

File Photo: People Stroll Along The Skeppsbron Quayside In Stockholm
File Photo: People Stroll Along The Skeppsbron Quayside In Stockholm

A Swedish court on Thursday found a former security services and armed forces employee and his younger brother guilty of spying for Russia’ foreign military intelligence agency over the past decade.

Swedish citizens Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, were detained last year and had denied all the allegations.

Peyman Kia’s lawyer told Reuters his client still denied the accusations and would appeal against the verdict. His brother’s lawyer did on Thursday not reply to requests for comment.

“The brothers have jointly and in consultation, without authorisation and to assist Russia and the GRU, acquired, forwarded and shared information the disclosure of which to a foreign power could be detrimental to Sweden’s security,” Stockholm district court said in a statement.

The pair were convicted of aggravated espionage and the older brother was also found guilty of the unauthorised handling of classified information.

The court sentenced the older brother to life imprisonment and the younger brother to a term of nine years and 10 months.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Facebook approved ads promoting violence in wake of Brazil riots – report
Next article
Man handed 22-month sentence for causing Limassol collision, killing 62-year-old woman

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros