NewsWorldTurkish staff member at Sweden's consulate in western Turkey shot, seriously wounded

Turkish staff member at Sweden’s consulate in western Turkey shot, seriously wounded

Protesters Hold Copies Of The Koran As They Demonstrate Outside The Consulate General Of Sweden In Istanbul
Protesters Hold Copies Of The Koran As They Demonstrate Outside The Consulate General Of Sweden In Istanbul

A Turkish staff member at Sweden’s honorary consulate in the western city of Izmir was shot and seriously wounded in front of the consulate building, TRT state broadcaster said on Tuesday.

Izmir’s governor’s office said in a statement a Turkish citizen registered to the eastern province of Agri has been apprehended.

The police are investigating the incident, it added.

The Swedish consul general will travel to Izmir on Wednesday to get more information about the incident, the Swedish foreign ministry said.

The ministry said it was in close dialogue with the Consulate General in Istanbul and its staff in Turkey.

The Consulate General is in contact with the Honorary Consulate in Izmir and with local authorities, the foreign ministry added.

The ministry said it would not comment further “on the threat to the diplomatic service or what security measures are being taken, as this risk counteracting the purpose of the measures.”

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc condemned the attack in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said a criminal investigation had been initiated to shed light on the incident.

(REUTERS)

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Cyprus: Hot with plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, health alert issued
Next article
Point of no return: Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros