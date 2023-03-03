NewsWorldTurkish opposition alliance says it will announce election candidate on Monday

Turkish opposition alliance says it will announce election candidate on Monday

File Photo: Main Opposition Chp Leader Kilicdaroglu Addresses Their Supporters In Istanbul
File Photo: Main Opposition Chp Leader Kilicdaroglu Addresses Their Supporters In Istanbul

Turkey’s six-party opposition alliance said it will announce on Monday its joint candidate to challenge President Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential election, little more than two months before the vote is set to be held.

Erdogan indicated on Wednesday that elections will be held on May 14, sticking to his previous plan for the vote with a date just over three months after a devastating earthquake killed more than 45,000 people in Turkey.

The leaders of the six opposition parties met on Thursday with the expectation that they would agree on a joint candidate, who was widely expected to be Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

“We have reached a common understanding concerning our joint presidential candidate for the 13th presidential election and the roadmap for the transition process,” the statement said.

It said the leaders would brief their parties’ executive boards before meeting again on Monday “to share the final statement with the public.”

Media reports said the party leaders largely voiced support for Kilicdaroglu’s candidacy but that there remained opposition to his candidacy within the nationalist IYI Party of Meral Aksener, the second largest party of the alliance.

Opinion polls have indicated that the opposition alliance is well placed to challenge Erdogan and his ruling AK Party in the elections.

Erdogan’s government has faced criticism for its handling of the emergency response to the earthquake, adding to what was already expected to be his biggest electoral challenge of his two decades in power as soaring inflation hits living standards.

However, reports of discord within the opposition alliance have led to doubts about its ability to capitalise on the erosion in Erdogan’s popularity that opinion polls have shown.

(Reuters)

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Low-income pensioners will see 5% rise in their cheques before the year’s end
Next article
English clubs spending more after Brexit changed immigration system

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros