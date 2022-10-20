Turkish NBA basketball player visits Greece’s archbishop in Athens

NewsWorldTurkish NBA basketball player visits Greece's archbishop in Athens

Turkish basketball player Enes Kanter, who has played for the NBA, paid a visit to the Archbishop Hieronymos of Athens and All Greece on Wednesday while in Athens.

Kanter told the archbishop he has visited Greece several times before and believed that Turkish and Greek people “are one family”. The basketball player, who is known for his activism, said that the Turks leave their country because of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who he believes does not represent most Turks. He also expressed interest in the Greek Church’s philanthropic work.

The archbishop said that peoples get along and clashes only relate to individuals and expressed the hope that “God enlightens all leaders in Turkey and Greece, even in the United States, so there is a spirit of love and unity.”

(amna.gr)

