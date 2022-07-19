NewsWorldTurkey's Erdogan arrives in Tehran for talks with Russia's Putin, Iran's Raisi

Turkey’s Erdogan arrives in Tehran for talks with Russia’s Putin, Iran’s Raisi

Turkey's Erdogan Arrives In Tehran For Talks With Russia's Putin, Iran's Raisi
Turkey's Erdogan Arrives In Tehran For Talks With Russia's Putin, Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tehran in the early hours of Tuesday (July 19), ahead of talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan and Putin will meet in Tehran to discuss a deal aimed at resuming Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports, and Erdogan’s threat to launch another operation in northern Syria which Moscow opposes.

In Syria, Russia and Iran prevailed in their support for President Bashar al-Assad against the West, which called repeatedly for him to be toppled since the Syrian civil war began in 2011.

Talks with Erdogan will focus on a plan to get Ukrainian grain exports moving again and Turkey’s threat to launch new military operations in Syria to extend 30-km (20-mile) deep “safe zones” along the border,

“Discussions with Putin will focus on grains, Syria and Ukraine,” said a senior Turkish official who requested anonymity. “The talks will try to solve the issues on grain exports.”

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous article63-year-old missing from home (photo)
Next articleRussia’s Gazprom declares force majeure on some gas supplies to Europe

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros