Turkey: Video shows rescue of 49-year-old man

Moments of joy but also of sorrow unfolded on Saturday morning as one of the three people rescued alive from building rubble 13 days after the earthquake in Turkey — a 40-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man, and a 13-year-old child — did not make it.

Specifically, as Turkey’s health minister announced, the 13-year-old child who was rescued alive from the building rubble in the Antakya area of Hatay, Turkey, died in the ambulance in which he was to be taken to a hospital.

On the contrary, the news is better for the 40-year-old woman and the 40-year-old man who waited for 296 hours after the earthquake in Turkey for rescue teams to pull them out of the rubble.

The video of the moment rescuers made eye contact with the 49-year-old Syrian man, Semir Mohamed Akar, is shocking as the first thing the man did was to inform them that there were other people trapped in the rubble.