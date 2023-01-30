InsiderBusinessTurkey to host summit of gas buyers, sellers next month

Turkey to host summit of gas buyers, sellers next month

Turkey’s actions do not facilitate the resumption of the dialogue

Turkey will hold a natural gas summit on Feb. 14-15 to bring together gas supplier countries and Europe’s consumer countries in Istanbul, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday.

“We will bring together supplier countries from the Middle East, Mediterranean, Caspian and Middle Asia with consumer countries from Europe,” Donmez said.

Turkey, which has little oil and gas, is highly dependent on imports from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as LNG imports from Qatar, the United States, Nigeria and Algeria for its gas.

In October, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin proposed setting up a gas hub in Turkey following explosions that damaged Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

Some Western capitals were concerned that a Turkish hub including Russian gas could allow Moscow to mask exports that are sanctioned by the West over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey has the infrastructure and experience in gas trade and authorities are taking steps for it to be a hub where regional benchmark prices are set, Donmez said.

“Our target is to bring together supplier and consumer countries and become the gas-trading center where the benchmark price of gas is set,” Donmez said after separately announcing a 10-year gas deal with Oman.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
The Cypriot Fiddler: The Oral History of a Professional Class in the Twentieth Century
Next article
Free entrepreneurship skills workshops for migrant women

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros